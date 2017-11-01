Baby Got Back! Pregnant Khloe Shows Off Massive Growing Butt In 7 Sexy Shots thumbnail

Baby Got Back! Pregnant Khloe Shows Off Massive Growing Butt In 7 Sexy Shots

Kardashian is packing on the baby weight in must-see images.

Forget the baby belly – Khloe Kardashian seems to be growing a baby butt! The pregnant Kardashian sister had her booty on display as she went out to lunch with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Click though RadarOnline.com's gallery for the full crackdown.

Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been showing his future baby mama all around Ohio, as they prepare for their first child.

Kardashian kept her baby bump largely covered up with a green designer purse. But little could cover up her. She wore tight leggings, sports trainers and a maroon sports jacket with brother-in-law Kanye West’s ‘Pablo’ emblem emblazoned on the back.

As Radar revealed, the 33-year-old is expecting a boy with Thompson, 26.

But as happy as she is, she’s also reportedly ‘freaking out” about the changes to her body…including the rounder rump.

“All of a sudden nothing fits,” an insider told Radar. “And her weight insecurities have come flooding back.”

The youngest Kardashian has also expressed her concerns over the fact that Thompson has yet to make an honest woman out of her, and ask for her hand in marriage.

She has been clear to others that she wants to be engaged before formally announcing the pregnancy.

