Baby Got Back! Pregnant Khloe Shows Off Massive Growing Butt In 7 Sexy Shots

Forget the baby belly – Khloe Kardashian seems to be growing a baby butt! The pregnant Kardashian sister had her booty on display as she went out to lunch with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Click though RadarOnline.com's gallery for the full crackdown. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been showing his future baby mama all around Ohio, as they prepare for their first child. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kanye West’s ‘Pablo’ emblem emblazoned on the back. Kardashian kept her baby bump largely covered up with a green designer purse. But little could cover up her . She wore tight leggings, sports trainers and a maroon sports jacket with brother-in-law‘Pablo’ emblem emblazoned on the back. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But as happy as she is, she’s also reportedly ‘freaking out” about the changes to her body…including the rounder rump. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“All of a sudden nothing fits,” an insider told Radar. “And her weight insecurities have come flooding back.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The youngest Kardashian has also expressed her concerns over the fact that Thompson has yet to make an honest woman out of her, and ask for her hand in marriage. Photo credit: BACKGRID