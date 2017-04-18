1 of 6InstagramInstagram
Khloe Kardashian's series Revenge Body has been picked up for a second season, a huge victory after the star's Kocktails With Khloe segment turned out to be a flop.
E! News announced the renewal of the weight loss show on Monday, citing Kardashian as both host and executive producer.
"I am so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles. I'm proud to be part of their journey," Khloe, 32, said of the happy news.
"We are thrilled Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian is coming back with a vengeance for another season," E!'s Executive Vice President of Programming and Development Jeff Olde said. "As the first season has shown, we were blown away by the evolution of the participants and Khloe's unique ability to connect, inspire and encourage others."
Next season, contestants will get makeovers from celebrity trainers, stylists — and beauty experts!
