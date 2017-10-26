Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos thumbnail

Caught On Camera!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos

The mom-to-be's button-down blouse nearly busted right open as her belly bulge grows.

By
Posted on
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos thumbnail
View gallery 9
Splash News
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos
1 of 9
Koming klean! Khloe Kardashian revealed her growing baby bump for the first time in New York City Thursday morning, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the new shocking first photos of the reality star's bulging belly. Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, nearly busted right out of her button-down top. Click through for more!

Photo credit: Splash News

Rather than covering up her growing bump with baggy clothes, like her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, KoKo, 33, passed on the traditional maternity wear and opted for a sexy top to bare her belly.

Photo credit: Splash News

The reality star's baby bump was caught on camera for the first time as she filmed Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the Big Apple.

Photo credit: Splash News

As readers know, Khloe is said to be expecting a baby boy with her NBA boyfriend.

Photo credit: Splash News

The Cleveland Cavaliers center already has one child of his own — 9-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
Khloe’s pregnancy made headlines last month.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The news came on the heels of the bombshell reveal her 20-year-old sister Kylie is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, eldest sister Kim Kardashian is also gearing up to welcome her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the unborn trio is said to have been one of the main reasons momager Kris Jenner was able to finagle the lucrative $150 million TV deal with E!. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments