Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos

Rather than covering up her growing bump with baggy clothes, like her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, KoKo, 33, passed on the traditional maternity wear and opted for a sexy top to bare her belly. Photo credit: Splash News

The reality star's baby bump was caught on camera for the first time as she filmed Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the Big Apple. Photo credit: Splash News

As readers know, Khloe is said to be expecting a baby boy with her NBA boyfriend. Photo credit: Splash News

The Cleveland Cavaliers center already has one child of his own — 9-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe’s pregnancy made headlines last month. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The news came on the heels of the bombshell reveal her 20-year-old sister Kylie is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, eldest sister Kim Kardashian is also gearing up to welcome her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate. Photo credit: BACKGRID