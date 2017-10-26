Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump For First Time In Shocking New Photos

Photo credit: Splash News
Rather than covering up her growing bump with baggy clothes, like her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, KoKo, 33, passed on the traditional maternity wear and opted for a sexy top to bare her belly.
The reality star's baby bump was caught on camera for the first time as she filmed Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the Big Apple.
As readers know, Khloe is said to be expecting a baby boy with her NBA boyfriend.
The Cleveland Cavaliers center already has one child of his own — 9-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
Khloe’s pregnancy made headlines last month.
The news came on the heels of the bombshell reveal her 20-year-old sister Kylie is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott.
Meanwhile, eldest sister Kim Kardashian is also gearing up to welcome her third bundle of joy with husband Kanye West via surrogate.
As Radar previously reported exclusively, the unborn trio is said to have been one of the main reasons momager Kris Jenner was able to finagle the lucrative $150 million TV deal with E!.
