13
Carrie Fisher's Erratic Behavior Before Death Exposed
14 hours ago - 13 photos
Addict Carrie Fisher ‘High As A Kite’ Before Her Death, Claims Source
15 hours ago
Fears For Debbie Reynolds After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Shocking Death
16 hours ago
11
Drugs, Sex & More! Carrie Fisher’s Darkest Secrets Exposed
16 hours ago - 11 photos
Carrie Fisher Struggled With Sobriety Before Death, Sober Coach Claims
17 hours ago
SHOCKING PHOTOS
Extreme Puffy Pout: Khloe Has MASSIVE New Lips
By
Radar Staff
Posted on
Dec 28, 2016 @ 6:53AM
Khloe Kardashian
73
1
of
7
Wowza!
Kardashian,
32,
sported gigantic new lips
when she landed at LAX on December 23, 2016.
All she wanted for Christmas
were two huge lips!
The black hoodie that the reality star wore hid her hair and
made her big lips stand out
.
Kardashian's bright red lipstick made her duck lips even more noticeable!
Plastic surgery or Kylie's lip kit?
Tristan Thompson
would have even more to smooch with those lips.
What do you think about Khloe's crazy new lips? Sound off in comments below.
Comments
Share this: