Khloe & Blac Chyna FACE-OFF At Hollywood Strip Club — Insider Their Awkward Run-In

Plus, details on Kardashian's ridiculous paycheck just to appear at the LA hot spot.

Were they on the pole? Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend hit up a strip club on Monday night for a sexy date but 30 minutes after they arrived her brother’s baby mama, Blac Chyna, showed up for the most awkward run-in ever! “Chyna isn’t afraid of Khloe,” a snitch told RadarOnline.com exclusively. Rob’s ex obtained a temporary restraining order against her baby daddy after he went on a vicious revenge porn rant, destroying her relationship with his entire family in the process. Click through the gallery to find out how the divas avoided each other all night. Plus, get details about the gigantic paycheck the reality stars raked in for their appearances.

“When Chyna hosted at the Ace of Diamonds strip club a few weeks ago she got $30,000 and her reps got $30,000 to get her there,” an insider told Radar about the former stripper’s paycheck to “host” at the club.

Kris Jenner would have been so proud! “Khloe was paid last night to go because the club is losing a lot of money and they need the attention,” the insider tattled about her strip club date with baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. “She's too smart to go out without getting paid.”

“Chyna didn’t talk to Khloe in the club,” the friend admitted. “It would have been an issue, but nothing happened.” Khloe had been her brother Rob’s biggest supporter, and the tension was obvious the pal spilled.

The fight could have been epic! “Khloe is the one that is the most vocal anti-Chyna,” the friend dished. “Khloe and Amber Rose got into it. She’s the only one that is going to speak up about Chyna. Khloe has balls.”

The family feud stayed out of the strip club. “Chyna isn't afraid of Khloe, she has fought with worse people and she doesn’t consider her a threat,” the insider told Radar.

“Chyna was out with her friends and she wasn’t paid to show up to the strip club,” her pal said. “She just went on a whim.”

Are you Team Kardashian or Team Blac Chyna? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

