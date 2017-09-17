Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Visit Laser Center Once Again! – See The Photos thumbnail

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Visit Laser Center Once Again! – See The Photos

The lovers' relationship is more than skin deep.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Visit Laser Center Once Again! – See The Photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson believe in looking their best. The pair was spotted at a laser center in Los Angeles this weekend to get some more treatments together. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for more.

Kardashian, 33, dressed casually all in black without any make-up for her appointment with Thompson, 26, wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts.

The reality star is a big fan of laser with the pair visiting the same center back in August.

Despite all the plastic surgery rumors Kardashain denied that she had fillers or plastic surgery via her website last year.

But she is a big fan of laser. She revealed: "I do believe in great laser treatments. I do them all the time."

Kardashian even got her booty zapped for stretch marks back in 2015 for a scene filmed at a clinic.

Despite her denials Radar previously reported that she has had liposuction in the past and reportedly other procedures.

Kardashian and Thompson have both reportedly been house hunting this summer together despite warnings from her ex James Harden about the reality star. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

