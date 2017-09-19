Kevin Hart Is All Smiles On Set Amid Extortion Scandal & Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hart was all smiles on the set of Night School this past Monday in Georgia, despite his ongoing stripper extortion scandal and cheating rumors. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the latest gossip. was all smiles on the set of Night School this past Monday in Georgia, despite his ongoing stripper extortion scandal and cheating rumors. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the latest gossip. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A video recently exposed footage of a travelling stripper and someone who looked very much like Hart being affectionate at a party. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In the video, the two seemed to be on different stages of undressing as they shared steamy PDA atop a bed.

As Radar readers know, Hart is currently married to model Eniko Parrish, and expecting a child with the 33-year-old beauty. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He has apologized to her about the video, yet investigators have not yet found who produced it. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The stripper, Montia Sabagg claimed she had nothing to do with the leaking of the racy footage and said she met the married actor during a wild night in Las Vegas. Photo credit: BACKGRID