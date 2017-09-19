Kevin Hart Is All Smiles On Set Amid Extortion Scandal & Cheating Rumors thumbnail

Unfazed!

Kevin Hart Is All Smiles On Set Amid Extortion Scandal & Cheating Rumors

What does pregnant wife Eniko think of her sleazy hubby's stripper video controversy?

Kevin Hart was all smiles on the set of Night School this past Monday in Georgia, despite his ongoing stripper extortion scandal and cheating rumors. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the latest gossip.

A video recently exposed footage of a travelling stripper and someone who looked very much like Hart being affectionate at a party.

In the video, the two seemed to be on different stages of undressing as they shared steamy PDA atop a bed.
As Radar readers know, Hart is currently married to model Eniko Parrish, and expecting a child with the 33-year-old beauty.

He has apologized to her about the video, yet investigators have not yet found who produced it.

The stripper, Montia Sabagg claimed she had nothing to do with the leaking of the racy footage and said she met the married actor during a wild night in Las Vegas.

This is not the first time Hart, 38, has been accused of cheating on Parrish, as he was recently bashed for canoodling with a hot brunette inside a car in Miami. Parrish's family, however, urged her to stay with her famous hubby, "for the sake of their unborn baby."

What do you think of Hart's latest scandal? Do you think it will lead to a divorce for him and Parrish? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

