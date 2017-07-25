Kevin Hart Lounges In Mexican Beach With Pregnant Wife Eniko Amid Cheating Scandal

Eniko Parrish – amid shocking cheating allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Kevin Hart was just spotted enjoying the sunny beaches of Cabo San Lucas with his pregnant wife– amid shocking cheating allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hart wore black trunks and matching converse as he sipped on a cool drink while at the Mexican beach.

Parrish showed off her adorable and fast-growing baby bump while looking stunning in a brown bikini and golden sunnies.

The two looked relaxed as they were pictured lounging on beach chairs and enjoying the tropical rays at the Maravilla Hotel.

Parrish boasted her curves in the teeny two-piece as Hart texted on his phone under the shade.

The toned pair dipped their feet in the water as they were joined by a pal.

As Radar previously reported, the comedian was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife , 32, earlier this month.

Monique "Momo" Gonzales inside a parked car. The actor was photographed getting cozy with Miami-based model inside a parked car.

"It's obvious they were up to no good," said a source.