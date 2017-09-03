Kevin Hart Hangs Out With Usher During Singer’s Herpes Scandal thumbnail

Friend Support

Kevin Hart Hangs Out With Usher During Singer’s Herpes Scandal

Comedian, who weathered his own cheating scandal, gives buddy a lift.

By
Posted on
Kevin Hart Hangs Out With Usher During Singer’s Herpes Scandal thumbnail
View gallery 9
Getty Images
Kevin Hart Hangs Out With Usher During Singer’s Herpes Scandal
1 of 9
Kevin Hart gave his friend Usher a public lift during the singer's herpes scandal. As Radar's photos show, the comedian hung out with Usher at a Labor Day weekend pool party in Las Vegas. The two buddies smiled as Usher looked like he was putting his humiliating STD legal mess behind him. Maybe Hart can commiserate—he has made news with his own cheating scandal! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

You gotta have Hart! Usher has the funnyman in his corner. The two posed for pictures together at the HartBeat pool event at Tao Beach at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hart pointed at his friend Usher, both 38, during the photo op as the singer smiled.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Both Hart and Usher wore black tee shirts, necklaces, and sunglasses on a hot weekend in Vegas.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two stars have both been blasted for their reportedly scandalous personal lives.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has reported, Usher was sued by a group of individuals for allegedly exposing multiple people to herpes without disclosing he had the virus.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

One of Usher's victims was allegedly a man. According to attorney Lisa Bloom, Usher allegedly had steamy sex with a guy after his STD diagnosis, as Radar has noted.

Photo credit: Getty Images

But popular funnyman Hart isn't squeaky clean, either as cheating charges have hit him. Hart, whose wife is pregnant, was caught on camera with a mystery woman in the backseat of a luxury car in Miami Beach in a Radar bombshell. However, his rep denied any cheating and Hart simply laughed off the controversy on social media.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Usher hasn't talked about his sexual-related legal problems. Some of Usher's alleged victims have been identified as being the wives of best friends of the singer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments