Kevin Hart Throws Massive Malibu Baby Shower For Wife Eniko After Cheating Scandal

The ritzy soirée comes after the comedian was caught cozying up to a Las Vegas model.

Are Kevin Hart, 38, and pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, moving on after his cheating scandal? The two were just spotted looking happy and in love as ever while hosting a ritzy baby shower for their friends and family in Malibu. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

The comedian and his wife were caught smiling with friends and family during a glitzy soirée in Malibu, California. Parrish stunned in a summer gown as Hart hid his emotions behind red sunglasses.

Glamorous guests showed up to celebrate with the couple, despite the enormous scandal that came from Hart's alleged infidelity. Just this September, a video was leaked of Hart engaging in sexually-charged PDA with an aspiring model-actress named Montia Sabbag.

An unknown individual was then said to be extorting the actor and demanding $10 million to keep quiet about the video.

Sabbag claimed through her lawyer Lisa Bloom, that she was not the woman extorting Hart, but rather an innocent victim who had a sexy "intimate" encounter with the funnyman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Hart refused to pay off anyone involved in the drama, and took to social media to apologize for his actions.

"Sending so many apologies to my wife and kids. I gotta do better & I will," he said in an emotional Instagram video. "I'm not perfect and I never claimed to be… I love you all."

As Radar readers know, Hart already has two kids from his marriage to Torrei Hart, 39, whom he divorced after meeting Parrish.

This is not the first time Hart's been caught cheating on his pregnant wife. Just this July he was pictured cozying up to a beautiful brunette inside a parked car.

Despite the rumors and photographic evidence, Parrish's family allegedly pushed her to stay with her cheating hubby, "for the sake of their unborn baby."

As is clear in recent photos, she took their advice!

