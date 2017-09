Kevin Hart’s Alleged Extortion Video Girl Shows Off In Bathing Suit

Theextortion scandal gal,, is apparently cashing in on her 15 minutes of fame. Sabbag is the woman on a video tape that allegedly shows her having sex with Hart. The comedian, whose wife is pregnant, has reportedly been the target of an extortion attempt over the video. Sabbag claims both she and Hart are victims in the notorious incident , and did a pool photo shoot in Los Angeles on Friday to flaunt her curvy body. What will Hart's pregnant wife think? Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!