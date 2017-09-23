Kevin Hart’s Alleged Extortion Video Girl Shows Off In Bathing Suit

Kevin Hart extortion scandal gal, Montia Sabbag, is apparently cashing in on her 15 minutes of fame. Sabbag is the woman on a video tape that allegedly shows her having sex with Hart. The comedian, whose wife is pregnant, has reportedly been the target of an extortion attempt over the video. Sabbag claims both Theextortion scandal gal,, is apparently cashing in on her 15 minutes of fame. Sabbag is the woman on a video tape that allegedly shows her having sex with Hart. The comedian, whose wife is pregnant, has reportedly been the target of an extortion attempt over the video. Sabbag claims both she and Hart are victims in the notorious incident , and did a pool photo shoot in Los Angeles on Friday to flaunt her curvy body. What will Hart's pregnant wife think? Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Aspiring actress and singer Sabbag wore a green one-piece bathing suit and frolicked in the pool with an inflatable swan during her photo shoot.

On Friday, Sabbag held a press conference with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, claiming she wasn't involved in the taping of she and Hart apparently having a sexy encounter in his Las Vegas hotel room.

As Radar readers know, Hart has been accused of cheating on his second wife Eniko Parish, who is expecting their baby. He's been caught with Sabbag on video. Hart sighed to fans in his own Instagram video in an apparent cheating admission, "I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and I never claimed to be."

Sabbag, 27, asserted at her press conference that she has nothing to do with taping the video of herself and Hart.

However, Long Beach resident Sabbag has also claimed to having an "intimate relationship" with Hart, 38. Although it's been reported she's a stripper, Sabbag insists she's a singer and actress.

In the five minute video of Sabbag and Hart, it appears they are having a wild time. According to reports, an extortionist demanded $10 million from Hart over the video. The FBI is investigating.

Sabbag's legal eagle, Lisa Bloom, has said her client is "the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal law."