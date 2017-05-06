1 of 9
Kendra Wilkinson has screamed at her mother as she re-lives past family wounds on WE's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. But as Radar's photos show, Kendra and mom Patti Wilkinson have reunited just in time for Mother's Day! Click through Radar's gallery for more on the outing which makes their TV tussles look like more reality TV fakery.
As Radar has previously reported, sources said Kendra staged an attack on her mother Patti to goose ratings on their Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition appearance.
But photographers who captured Kendra this weekend saw that she made sure her mom had a front row seat to watch Kendra's son, Hank IV, play baseball in West Hills, Calif. Kendra, 31, is still married to Hank's namesake father Hank Baskett even after a notorious affair involving the former NFL player.
The former Playboy star has previously raised eyebrows on her other reality show, Kendra on Top, with some alleged TV fake outs. As Radar reported, Patti claimed her daughter never phoned her during a scene on that show.
Patti claimed on a Facebook post that Kendra's previous reality show, Kendra on Top, played fast and loose with the truth. But Patti was hired to work out her many issues with daughter Kendra on camera for the new Boot Camp show dealing with reality families.
Proud grandma Patti played with little Hank, but also her other granddaughter, Kendra and Hank's daughter Alijah, while Kendra seemed to be nursing an injury to her hand.
Sources said Kendra met up with a photographer to take pictures with her mom. They have been estranged off and on for the past decade.
But as these snaps show, the feud might now be highly exaggerated for the cameras. And with Mother's Day next weekend, Kendra and Patti look awfully close.
Kendra's marriage also seems to be going well, as she said in January that she and hubby Hank are "happier than ever" even after he was involved in a cheating scandal with a transsexual, as Radar reported.
