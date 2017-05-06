1 of 9

blink-news.com blink-news.com Kendra Wilkinson has screamed at her mother as she re-lives past family wounds on WE's Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. But as Radar's photos show, Kendra and mom Patti Wilkinson have reunited just in time for Mother's Day! Click through Radar's gallery for more on the outing which makes their TV tussles look like more reality TV fakery.

blink-news.com blink-news.com Hank Baskett even after a notorious affair involving the former NFL player. But photographers who captured Kendra this weekend saw that she made sure her mom had a front row seat to watch Kendra's son, Hank IV, play baseball in West Hills, Calif. Kendra, 31, is still married to Hank's namesake father even after a notorious affair involving the former NFL player.

blink-news.com blink-news.com Proud grandma Patti played with little Hank, but also her other granddaughter, Kendra and Hank's daughter Alijah, while Kendra seemed to be nursing an injury to her hand.

blink-news.com blink-news.com Sources said Kendra met up with a photographer to take pictures with her mom. They have been estranged off and on for the past decade.