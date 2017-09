Dangerous Dieting? Kendall On 500-Calorie-Per-Day Weight Loss Plan, Source Claims

Friends fear for pin-thin Kendall Jenner as the model takes on a new dangerous diet , refusing to eat no more the 500 calories per day! A pal close to the shrinking starlet tells RadarOnline.com exclusively the tiny 21-year-old is inching her way to the edge of disaster with her questionable weight loss techniques . Click through to get a glimpse at Jenner's skeletal-looking frame and all the details about her scary skinny mission.