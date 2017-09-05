Dangerous Dieting? Kendall On 500-Calorie-Per-Day Weight Loss Plan, Source Claims thumbnail

Dangerous Dieting? Kendall On 500-Calorie-Per-Day Weight Loss Plan, Source Claims

Plus, see frightening new photos of pin-thin Jenner looking skeletal.

Friends fear for pin-thin Kendall Jenner as the model takes on a new dangerous diet , refusing to eat no more the 500 calories per day! A pal close to the shrinking starlet tells RadarOnline.com exclusively the tiny 21-year-old is inching her way to the edge of disaster with her questionable weight loss techniques. Click through to get a glimpse at Jenner's skeletal-looking frame and all the details about her scary skinny mission.

Body-obsessed Jenner is "worrying her friends and family by refusing to eat a balanced meal," an insider dishes to Radar.

“The most Kendall will allow herself is a childlike portion of food once a day."

Complex carbs are an "absolute no-no at all times" for the scary skinny reality star, snitches the informant.

"She’s mainly relying on smoothies and handfuls of nuts or berries."

Not only is Jenner a religious calorie-counter, but she also has a phobia about food and will drink gallons of coffee or energy drinks to suppress her appetite, spills the source.

"If she thinks she's consuming more than 500 a day she'll freak out," a worried pal says about the skeletal celebrity.

