1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian flashed their famous booties on a yacht in Cannes and RadarOnline.com has the glorious shots! Click through the gallery to see their racy French vacation in the skimpiest suits on the market.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Ahoy there! Jenner, 21, and Kardashian, 38, showed off their derrieres on a luxurious boat off Cap D’Antibes while vacationing in Cannes, France on May 22, 2017.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jenner rocked a leopard print thong, revealing her perfect butt cheeks!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Kardashian's butt has attracted the attention of 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
She rocked a red Baywatch suit while her buddy Simon Huck looked on. Can you believe she's 38?!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Which sister had the better butt?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Suns out, buns out!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Do you think Kendall or Kourtney looked better? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: