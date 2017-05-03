1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kendall Jenner went back to work on Tuesday after partying the night away during Monday's Met Gala — see the photos on RadarOnline.com.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The model was spotted looking bleary-eyed on a shoot in the West Village with Kermit the Frog.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Anna Wintour's The night before, Jenner was spotted looking glamorous as ever forr's annual Met Gala

BACKGRID BACKGRID But did she stay out too late?

BACKGRID BACKGRID As she sat down with Kermit the Frog, there was no denying Kendall's fatigue.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The model sucked down an iced coffee before the shoot began, clearly in need of caffeine.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Meanwhile, Kermit was awake and ready to work!