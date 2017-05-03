1 of 9
Kendall Jenner went back to work on Tuesday after partying the night away during Monday's Met Gala — see the photos on RadarOnline.com.
The model was spotted looking bleary-eyed on a shoot in the West Village with Kermit the Frog.
The night before, Jenner was spotted looking glamorous as ever for Anna Wintour's annual Met Gala.
The 21-year-old was on the arm of rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 28, the entire evening, even leaving an afterparty with the hip-hop artist.
But did she stay out too late?
As she sat down with Kermit the Frog, there was no denying Kendall's fatigue.
The model sucked down an iced coffee before the shoot began, clearly in need of caffeine.
Meanwhile, Kermit was awake and ready to work!
Do you think Kendall was hungover? Sound off in the comments below!
