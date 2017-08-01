Kendall jenner hailey baldwin model thin lunch nyc

Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Flaunt Model-Thin Bodies While At Lunch In NYC

The 'KUWTK' star just cannot stop flashing her nipples!

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was spotted looking stick-thing with famous BFF Haliey Baldwin while out on a girl's lunch date in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.

The two celebrity pals looked cool and chic while taking a stroll in the Big Apple – where they both now live.

Jenner sported high-waitsted denim shorts and a sheer floral top paired with rose pink heels and a Luis Vuitton fanny pack.

She flashed her nipples in the see-through blouse – a common fashion move for the stylish A-lister.

Alec Baldwin's niece looked cool in an oversized Aaliyah tee, fishnet stocking and matching black boots.

As Radar previously reported, the Victoria's Secret model has been spotted freeing the nipple and looking thinner than ever on recent NYC outings.

Baldwin – who was once pictured making out with Justin Bieber in a steamy Instagram post – looked stunning during lunch with her gal pal in a sleeked back do that showed off her beauty while in the dark ensemble.

She hid beneath a loose army green hoodie as she was photographed leaving the midday lunch spot.

As Radar readers know, Jenner and Baldwin have been besties for quite some time. Their crew also includes supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and sometimes even Kylie Jenner.

Despite her fast-growing rise to stardom, Jenner has always kept her friends close, and often makes time to party with them, even if that means flying across the globe.

What do you think of Baldwin and Jenner's sweet and chic lunch date?

