Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Flaunt Model-Thin Bodies While At Lunch In NYC

Supermodel Kendall Jenner
was spotted looking stick-thing with famous BFF Haliey Baldwin
while out on a girl's lunch date in New York City, RadarOnline.com can report.
The two celebrity pals looked cool and chic while taking a stroll in the Big Apple – where they both now live.
Jenner sported high-waitsted denim shorts and a sheer floral top paired with rose pink heels and a Luis Vuitton fanny pack.
She flashed her nipples in the see-through blouse – a common fashion move for the stylish A-lister.
Alec Baldwin's niece looked cool in an oversized Aaliyah tee, fishnet stocking and matching black boots.
She hid beneath a loose army green hoodie as she was photographed leaving the midday lunch spot.
As Radar readers know, Jenner and Baldwin have been besties for quite some time. Their crew also includes supermodels Gigi
and Bella Hadid
, and sometimes even Kylie Jenner
.
