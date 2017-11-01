Kendall Jenner Wears Racy Lingerie For A-Lister Halloween Bash

Kendall Jenner
, 21, threw a massive Halloween bash for her celebrity friends this Tuesday evening in West Hollywood! The reality star turned super model called in her favorite A-listers and BFFs to join her in celebrating the spooky holiday as well as her upcoming twenty-second birthday. The usually-elegant beauty did not hold back when it came to her sexy costume – in fact, she showed up nearly naked! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the scandalous photos.
Kendall Jenner looked like a true Kardashian when she showed up nearly naked to her celebrity-filled Halloween bash. The supermodel wore a green and black bikini top with matching hair, as well as a ripped mini skirt, fishnets and heel boots.
She and her gal pals Hailey Baldwin
, 20, and Justine Skye
, 22, were sassy versions of the beloved Powerpuff Girls.
Jenner went as a sexy Buttercup while Baldwin dressed up as sweet blue Bubbles and Skye went as the new cartoon addition, Blisstina.
Ariel Winter
, 19, and boyfriend Levi Meaden
, 30, were among the guests of honor at Jenner's bash. The Modern Family
star dressed like herself for the Halloween festivities, arriving in a black crop top and teeny ripped jean shorts.
Singer Tinashe
also partied with Jenner and her pals. The 24-year-old dressed up as a sexy red devil for the Hollywood outing.
A crowd of gorgeous A-listers arrived at Jenner's bash in scandalous sexy costumes and bloody party looks. Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 28, were two of the most glamorous attendees.
Model Audreyana Michelle, 18, arrived as a sexy boxer to dance the night away at Jenner's pre-birthday Halloween party.
Singer Bebe Rexha, 28, was a sultry vampire for the ritzy event.
Jenner looked stunning as always – but where was basketball star boyfriend Blake Griffin
?
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.