Kendall Jenner Wears Racy Lingerie For A-Lister Halloween Bash thumbnail

Sexy Photos!

Kendall Jenner Wears Racy Lingerie For A-Lister Halloween Bash

The supermodel rocked matching barely-there costumes with BFF Hailey Baldwin.

By
Posted on
Kendall Jenner Wears Racy Lingerie For A-Lister Halloween Bash thumbnail
View gallery 10
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner Wears Racy Lingerie For A-Lister Halloween Bash
1 of 10
Kendall Jenner, 21, threw a massive Halloween bash for her celebrity friends this Tuesday evening in West Hollywood! The reality star turned super model called in her favorite A-listers and BFFs to join her in celebrating the spooky holiday as well as her upcoming twenty-second birthday. The usually-elegant beauty did not hold back when it came to her sexy costume – in fact, she showed up nearly naked! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the scandalous photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner looked like a true Kardashian when she showed up nearly naked to her celebrity-filled Halloween bash. The supermodel wore a green and black bikini top with matching hair, as well as a ripped mini skirt, fishnets and heel boots.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She and her gal pals Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Justine Skye, 22, were sassy versions of the beloved Powerpuff Girls.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jenner went as a sexy Buttercup while Baldwin dressed up as sweet blue Bubbles and Skye went as the new cartoon addition, Blisstina.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ariel Winter, 19, and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, were among the guests of honor at Jenner's bash. The Modern Family star dressed like herself for the Halloween festivities, arriving in a black crop top and teeny ripped jean shorts.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Singer Tinashe also partied with Jenner and her pals. The 24-year-old dressed up as a sexy red devil for the Hollywood outing.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A crowd of gorgeous A-listers arrived at Jenner's bash in scandalous sexy costumes and bloody party looks. Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 28, were two of the most glamorous attendees.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Model Audreyana Michelle, 18, arrived as a sexy boxer to dance the night away at Jenner's pre-birthday Halloween party.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Singer Bebe Rexha, 28, was a sultry vampire for the ritzy event.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jenner looked stunning as always – but where was basketball star boyfriend Blake Griffin? We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments