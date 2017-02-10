1 of 7

Mason Grammer walked the runway for the Malan Breton Collection at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday February 9, 2017 in New York City, making her celebrity parents quite proud.

Getty Images Getty Images At 15, Mason is already climbing the ladder of success!

Getty Images Getty Images "Thank you again @malanbreton for letting me be apart of this amazing experience," Grammer wrote on Instagram of her big opportunity.

Getty Images Getty Images Daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, Mason has already been modeling for some time. and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Mason has already been modeling for some time.

Getty Images Getty Images "Proud of my daughter @mason.grammer," Camille said of Mason's Malan show. After flying to New York from Los Angeles for the big day, she wrote to fans, "I’m in NYC so excited for my daughter walking for @Malanbreton I can’t sleep … Time difference and excited mom."

Getty Images Getty Images As Radar readers know, Kelsey and Camille divorced in 2011 after nearly 15 years together