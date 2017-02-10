1 of 7
Mason Grammer walked the runway for the Malan Breton Collection at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday February 9, 2017 in New York City, making her celebrity parents quite proud.
Getty Images
Getty Images
At 15, Mason is already climbing the ladder of success!
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Thank you again @malanbreton for letting me be apart of this amazing experience," Grammer wrote on Instagram of her big opportunity.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, Mason has already been modeling for some time.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Proud of my daughter @mason.grammer," Camille said of Mason's Malan show. After flying to New York from Los Angeles for the big day, she wrote to fans, "I’m in NYC so excited for my daughter walking for @Malanbreton I can’t sleep … Time difference and excited mom."
Getty Images
Getty Images
As Radar readers know, Kelsey and Camille divorced in 2011 after nearly 15 years together.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The former couple had two children together, Mason and Jude, 12. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: