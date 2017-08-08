Donald Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Looks Thinner Than Ever Amid Political Drama

Kellyanne Conway was just spotted looking dazed and scary skinny while at a New Jersey beach with pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 50-year-old Counselor and NJ native looked sickly and pale as the drama surrounding her White House role continues. was just spotted looking dazed and scary skinny while at a New Jersey beach with pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 50-year-old Counselor and NJ native looked sickly and pale as the drama surrounding her White House role continues. Photo credit: MEGA

The White House staffer was all smiles as she was joined at the beach by at least five female friends. She shielded herself from the sun with a black cover-up and matching sunglasses.

Conway is currently president Donald Trump 's Counselor and is known for being the first woman to ever run a successful presidential campaign.

As Radar reported, Conway was recently bashed for having talked "loudly" about confidential White House affairs during a British Embassy party.

Her words were even replicated through tweets from an eyewitness who opened the account @KellyanneLeaks. The individual watched and listened as the Counselor spilled White House secrets to two Washington post reporters at the event.

The spy allegedly overheard Conway saying Trump instructed her to "go out there and say 'Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes.'" She reportedly then added: "I mean, that's basically the same as 'no comment.'"

She later went on to mock White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short."Honestly, what the fuck does Marc Short do all day?" she was heard saying.

Conway was also criticized for her strange cloak portrait back in March, in which the Republican looked glammed up and somewhat bizarre. Online haters poked fun at the odd photo via Twitter , comparing her to a witch and relating her strange snap to her debatable politics.