BACKGRID BACKGRID Beyonce’s due date is any day now, but she still had time to hit up the party scene on Cinco De Mayo this year. But find out why else her fans are truly outraged!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Beyonce was celebrating the holiday with her gal pal Kelly Rowland on Friday night, but was doing her best to fly under the radar, especially in light of her recent plastic surgery scandal. The 35-year-old was seen with her gal pal on Friday night, but was doing her best to fly under the radar, especially in light of her recent plastic surgery scandal.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT Beyonce took some serious heat from fans earlier this week after she posted a selfie showing a drastic transformation in her face. “Nothing like looking like a real baboon!” one user wrote under her noticeably plumper lips.

BACKGRID BACKGRID “Why the lip injections?” another follower commented. However, Bey’s rep reportedly quickly fired back at her haters with a statement: “Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?”

BACKGRID BACKGRID “Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” her rep said.

BACKGRID BACKGRID However, despite the superstar's discomfort, she still looked like she was going strong during her night out with Rowland.

BACKGRID BACKGRID As RadarOnline.com reported, she and Jay Z have quietly relocated to a rental home situated just minutes from Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. According to a source close to the Carter family, the move near the delivery room is a huge indication that the C-section will be very, very soon.