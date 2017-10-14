Kelly Clarkson Loses Weight—See The Before And After Pics!

Kelly Clarkson has fought the battle of the bulge for years – and now, she's slimming down again. As RadarOnline.com's photos show, the singer, 35, smiles and proudly shows off her body at Variety's Power Of Women Los Angeles 2017 event. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: Getty Images

Work it, girl! Clarkson put her hand on her hip on the red carpet to better show her recent weight loss. The American Idol winner wore a long, off-the-shoulder black gown to celebrate powerful women, including herself! Photo credit: Getty Images

Clarkson has admitted her struggle with putting on pounds. She told Ellen DeGeneres on her show, "We are who we are. Whatever size, and it doesn't meant that we're gonna be that forever." Photo credit: Getty Images

People can be cruel and as Radar has reported, the "Since U Been Gone" shouter was dissed by Fox News star Chris Wallace over her weight. Wallace commented on The Mike Gallagher show in 2015 , "Kelly Clarkson's got a lovely voice. She could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while."

She gave birth to her second child by husband Brandon Blackstock, 40, last year. They raise daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remington, 1, and he has two other children. "I don't obsess about my weight," Clarkson shrugged to Redbook, "which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it."