Caught Again! Keith Gets Handsy With Sexy Groupie Behind Nicole’s Back

Nicole Kidman was nowhere to be seen! Shocking photos snapped by RadarOnline.com captured the slimeball flirting up a storm with a mystery woman whose flaming locks match Kidman's natural color! "It's the sight no wife wants to see — her husband getting close with a mirror image of her younger self," an eyewitness told Radar. "I actually thought it was Nicole at first. They look so similar! She could've been Nicole 15 years ago. If I was Keith's wife, I wouldn't be too pleased about it." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The country superstar and his leggy squeeze ducked out of sight of fans at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 26, and they exchanged PDA just steps from Urban’s trailer! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“They only had eyes for each other,” the source said. “At one point, Keith touched her tenderly on the back. He definitely seemed comfortable with her.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

At the same time, Urban’s long-suffering wife continued a promotional tour for her miniseries Big Little Lies. Insiders were dumbfounded Kidman, 50, didn’t join Urban, 49, on his private jet for the show. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Now sources wonder whether this scandal will send them spiraling toward a divorce! “If they’re fighting with each other and flirting with other people, then it’s a recipe for divorce, ” one source spilled. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

An insider close to Keith’s management team added: “Nicole foots the bill for Keith’s private jets. It’s her way of keeping tabs on him without actually having to join him at gigs in the middle of nowhere .” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Amanda Wyatt. “I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith While engaged to Kidman, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer was accused of having an affair with notorious Nashville party girl“I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to before they got married,” Wyatt claimed in 2006. Photo credit: Getty Images

“He’s done it once and will probably do it again. I know him as well as anyone and while he can be charming and loving, he is also someone who is constantly fighting his demons,” Wyatt warned. Urban’s publicist blasted Wyatt’s story as a fabrication, but the singer later confessed: “I deeply regret the hurt this has caused Nicole.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Urban’s demons appeared just months after the couple’s wedding in June 2006, when Kidman checked her husband into rehab for his drug and booze addictions. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Before they hooked up, Urban admitted: “I didn’t have relationships, I took hostages ,” adding that Kidman “saved” him. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner