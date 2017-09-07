Katie Holmes Caught In Sweet PDA With BF Jamie Foxx, 5 Years After Tom Cruise Split

As news of their relationship has finally come to light, Katie Holmes
and Jamie Foxx
were pictured sharing some sweet PDA on the beaches of Malibu! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the famous duo was caught holding hands while walking along the shore this past Labor Day Weekend.
As Radar
exclusively reported, Foxx recently tried to mend ties with Holmes’ ex-husband and baby daddy Tom Cruise
.
“Jamie wants Tom’s forgiveness
, whatever the future holds for him and Katie. They got along great while working together years ago, and Jamie has always thought very highly of Tom,” a source claimed. “He really hopes they can put it all behind them and make amends.”
The comedian was once close friends with Cruise, but their relationship turned sour once Foxx’s romance with Holmes was exposed.
The gorgeous actress filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012, and signed a bizarre agreement promising not to date publicly for five years after the split.
“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce
,” a source told Radar in 2016.
Now, five years later, Holmes could not help but show off her love for funnyman Foxx as they cuddled up at the beach.
Though rumors recently spread
that Foxx was caught flirting it up with blonde bombshell Charlize Theron
, other women seemed to be the last thing on his mind during his latest date with Holmes. As is evident in the photos, these two only have eyes for each other.
What do you think about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes finally exposing their love to the world?
Do you think Cruise will be upset? Sound off in the comments below.
