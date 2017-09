Katie Holmes Caught In Sweet PDA With BF Jamie Foxx, 5 Years After Tom Cruise Split

10 of 10

What do you think about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes finally exposing their love to the world? Do you think Cruise will be upset? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID