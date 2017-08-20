Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Go For A Stroll In New York – See The Pics thumbnail

WHERE'S TOM?

Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Go For A Stroll In New York – See The Pics

Suri has not been photographed with her father Tom Cruise in a long time.

By
Posted on
Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Go For A Stroll In New York – See The Pics thumbnail
View gallery 8
MEGA
Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Go For A Stroll In New York – See The Pics
1 of 8
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise went on a fun summer stroll in New York. Suri has not been seen with her famous father Tom Cruise in a long time and RadarOnline.com has all the details – Click through the images.

Photo credit: MEGA

Katie and Suri, 11, looked in good spirits as they went for a walk in the Big Apple.

Photo credit: MEGA

The actress dressed in denim overalls and a yellow top for her stroll – wearing sandals with her hair up and a little make-up.

Photo credit: MEGA

Suri wore a pink dress and flip-flops while carrying an umbrella in case of a summer rain shower.
Her famous father was recently injured on a film set and has been recovering after a stunt went wrong but he is seldom photographed with Suri these days.

Photo credit: MEGA

The 38-year-old former Dawson's Creek star is now dating Jamie Foxx, 49, with the couple's relationship is reportedly going well.

Photo credit: MEGA

Cruise, 54, and Holmes were married for six years between 2006 and 2012 before their union ended amid reports she could not handle his Scientology beliefs.

Photo credit: MEGA

RadarOnline.com reported how Holmes was upset that Cruise had offered their daughter a movie role despite rarely seeing her. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments