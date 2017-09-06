Thomas Ravenel Makes Major Move With New Girlfriend After Winning Custody Battle

Thomas Ravenel settled his custody battle with Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis, and is finally moving on from their romance too! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former politician's relationship with nurse Ashley Jacobs is heating up — and they took the next step in their future together just days ago. Click through these slides to get all the details. settled his custody battle with Southern Charm costar, and is finally moving on from their romance too! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former politician's relationship with nurseis heating up — and they took the next step in their future together just days ago. Click through these slides to get all the details.

"Ashley just got an apartment in Charleston," an insider told Radar. "Her move-in date was September 1."

The California-born blonde won't appear on reality TV alongside Ravenel just yet. The insider told Radar that she plans to pursue her nursing career in South Carolina even though her boyfriend has a hefty bank account to support them both.

"She's transferring her nursing license over," the insider said. "She can't apply for a nursing job until she has a South Carolina license. She needs to be able to depend on herself."

"It's exciting that Thomas and her want to be in a relationship and make it work," the insider added, noting that "they've been traveling" constantly together and enjoy spending time together.

Radar exclusively reported that Ravenel, 54, and Jacobs, 32, began casually dating after meeting in a bar in May. They were not exclusively together when Ravenel hooked up with his baby mama Kathryn Dennis after taping the Southern Charm reunion.