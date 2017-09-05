Cheater Frank Gifford Buried In Kathie Lee’s Backyard!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that wronged wife Kathie Lee Gifford
has finally found a way to keep tabs on her womanizing hubby, Frank Gifford
! The Today
co-host buried the cremated remains of the late gridiron great beneath a bush on her Connecticut estate, so her straying spouse will always be under her watchful eye.
"Kathie Lee recently had a dinner party at her house in Greenwich, and she went outside to the garden with one of the guests," a source told Radar. "They were sitting on the garden furniture, having a drink, and Kathie Lee very casually said, 'You know, dear, Frank is buried in that bush.' Then she finished her wine and carried on as if she'd just mentioned the weather!"
"It's no fun; it's horrible. You're broken by it," Kathie Lee confided to a national TV audience on Today. "A lot of people are sorry they got caught; hardly anybody is [truly] sorry they did something. Know the difference. That's the first thing someone once said to me, if somebody cheats on you, first time see your pastor, priest or rabbi. Second time, see your lawyer. If it's a pattern, get out and take your kids as fast as you can."
Frank died of natural causes in August 2015 at the age of 84, and he left Kathie Lee the bulk of his $10 million fortune
, along with the Connecticut estate and a home in Florida. The couple's main residence was their Connecticut mansion, which Frank "adored," sources said.
They shared it with son Cody, 27, daughter Cassidy, 24, and one of Frank's three children from his first marriage. "Kathie Lee has an apartment in New York City, but after the Today show ends at 11:00, she's in the car at 11:01 heading back to Connecticut," where Frank's ashes remain, said our source. "What a way to spend eternity!"
