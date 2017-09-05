Cheater Frank Gifford Buried In Kathie Lee’s Backyard!

Kathie Lee Gifford has finally found a way to keep tabs on her womanizing hubby, Frank Gifford! The Today co-host buried the cremated remains of the late gridiron great beneath a bush on her Connecticut estate, so her straying spouse will always be under her watchful eye. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that wronged wifehas finally found a way to keep tabs on her womanizing hubby,! The Today co-host buried the cremated remains of the late gridiron great beneath a bush on her Connecticut estate, so her straying spouse will always be under her watchful eye. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Kathie Lee recently had a dinner party at her house in Greenwich, and she went outside to the garden with one of the guests," a source told Radar. "They were sitting on the garden furniture, having a drink, and Kathie Lee very casually said, 'You know, dear, Frank is buried in that bush.' Then she finished her wine and carried on as if she'd just mentioned the weather!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Kathie Lee, 64, married the NFL Hall of Famer-turned-Monday Night Football broadcaster in 1986 . But their marriage was rocked in 1997 when he was caught cheating with busty blonde Suzen Johnson, a married flight attendant. Kathie Lee confessed she had her bags packed twice — but decided to forgive Frank. Photo credit: Getty Images

"It's no fun; it's horrible. You're broken by it," Kathie Lee confided to a national TV audience on Today. "A lot of people are sorry they got caught; hardly anybody is [truly] sorry they did something. Know the difference. That's the first thing someone once said to me, if somebody cheats on you, first time see your pastor, priest or rabbi. Second time, see your lawyer. If it's a pattern, get out and take your kids as fast as you can." Photo credit: Getty Images

Frank died of natural causes in August 2015 at the age of 84, and he left Kathie Lee the bulk of his $10 million fortune , along with the Connecticut estate and a home in Florida. The couple's main residence was their Connecticut mansion, which Frank "adored," sources said. Photo credit: Getty Images