Topless Kate Upton Knocked Down By Giant Wave During Sexy Beach Photo Shoot

Kate Upton , 25, took a hard fall this week during a sexy beach photo shoot in Aruba, RadarOnline.com has learned. The five-foot-ten supermodel plummeted to the ground after being hit by a giant wave during the session. Click through to see the photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kate Upton landed yet another Sports Illustrated gig as the hot swimsuit model she’s always been, but this time, her poses were a little less paradise queen and a little more underwater mermaid. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has learned, the blonde bombshell fell into the water – stylish skirt and all – while posing topless on a rock inside the ocean. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She splashed around the Aruba waters, trying to grasp her helper’s hand, yet failing to compose herself before hitting the wet sand. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The nearly nude beauty laughed it off after she managed to get back on her feet. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sourced claimed Upton came out with nothing but minor injuries on her feet from the sharp ocean rocks. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported , Upton was close to losing her Sports Illustrated slot after she annoyed staff with her diva demands. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with,” said an insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She was being a big f*****g diva,” added the source. “She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

She may be a Hollywood diva , but it’s no doubt Upton can sell a magazine when posing topless with those sexy curves. Photo credit: BACKGRID