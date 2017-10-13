Topless Kate Upton Knocked Down By Giant Wave During Sexy Beach Photo Shoot

Kate Upton
, 25, took a hard fall this week during a sexy beach photo shoot in Aruba, RadarOnline.com has learned. The five-foot-ten supermodel plummeted to the ground after being hit by a giant wave during the session. Click through to see the photos!
Kate Upton landed yet another Sports Illustrated gig as the hot swimsuit model she’s always been, but this time, her poses were a little less paradise queen and a little more underwater mermaid.
As Radar has learned, the blonde bombshell fell into the water – stylish skirt and all – while posing topless on a rock inside the ocean.
She splashed around the Aruba waters, trying to grasp her helper’s hand, yet failing to compose herself before hitting the wet sand.
The nearly nude beauty laughed it off after she managed to get back on her feet.
Sourced claimed Upton came out with nothing but minor injuries on her feet from the sharp ocean rocks.
“Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with,” said an insider.
“She was being a big f*****g diva,” added the source. “She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”
What do you think of Kate Upton’s topless beach fall? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.