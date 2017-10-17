Kate Upton Shows MAJOR Camel Toe In Racy Beach Shoot

Kate Upton , 25, left little to the imagination when posing nearly nude for her latest Sports Illustrated photo shoot. The busty supermodel showed off her assets in a skin-tight silver swimsuit. She looked sultry as ever as she flaunted her curves and shook off her messy wet beach hair. The known diva sported some major camel toe as she pulled on her one-piece during the shoot. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

In a bizarre move, blonde bombshell Kate Upton pulled on her swimsuit to reveal a very evident camel toe, right in front of the cameras! Photo credit: BACKGRID

She laughed it off while sipping on a cool drink after the posing was over. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The leggy Sports Illustrated diva was all smiles while busting out of her skin-tight metallic swimsuit. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Upton was recently caught posing topless during yet another beach photo shoot for the magazine. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While work has recently been going very well for the sexy star, she was once close to losing her SI slot after she annoyed staff with her high-maintenance attitude Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She was being a big f*****g diva," said a source at the time. "She's thinks she's better than everyone because she's an actress." Photo credit: BACKGRID