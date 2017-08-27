Kate Moss Goes Braless For Yves Saint Laurent Shoot – See The Photo! thumbnail

Kate Moss Goes Braless For Yves Saint Laurent Shoot – See The Photo!

Supermodel flaunts breasts during glam shoot.

Kate Moss, 43, flaunted her breasts during a ritzy Yves Saint Laurent shoot.
Moss wore a see-through black outfit that fully displayed her breasts and curvy body.
Moss whose hard partying ways are legendary seemed to be having a fun time on the shoot.
Earlier this summer she wet topless while on vacation with her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck in Italy.
The model sported a more curvaceous body as she went for a swim in the ocean.
A new book Meet Me In The Bathroom, a history of early 2000s rock, Moss portrayed as a once a pill-popping, sexually liberated deviant who partied nearly around the clock.
Despite her reported wild ways she is still a very much in demand model from design houses.
While there have been reports that she could be planning to have a baby with her much younger 30-year-old boyfriend.
A source revealed: "Kate and Nikolai are really happy at the moment and she is talking about wanting a baby with him.
A source revealed: "Kate and Nikolai are really happy at the moment and she is talking about wanting a baby with him.

'It is the logical next step for them as they are really settled and happy but do not plan to get married."

