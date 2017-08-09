Bloated Kate Moss Ditches Bikini, Flashes Nipples On Luxury Yacht With Boy Toy

Count Nikolai von Bismarck. As RadarOnline.com can report, the 43-year-old beauty let her strapless bikini top fall to the ground as she pranced around braless on the sandy Italian beaches. Iconic supermodel Kate Moss was just pictured showing off her nipples in a steamy beach day with her boyfriend of two years,. As RadarOnline.com can report, the 43-year-old beauty let her strapless bikini top fall to the ground as she pranced around braless on the sandy Italian beaches. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Moss showed some major nip-slip while coming out of the water ad onto the luxury yacht with her beau. Her barely-there black bikini refused to stay on as the aging model jumped on board after splashing around in the ocean. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her once fit body and butt looked saggy in the tiny bikini. Moss' back tattoo was also visible in the shocking wet and wild photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While in Italy, the always-sexy runway queen looked more bloated and frazzled than ever. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Not shy about her perky nipples, Moss enjoyed her freedom while aboard the glitzy yacht with her lover. Photo credit: BACKGRID

He too seemed relaxed as he walked around the yacht with his cougar girlfriend. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar can report, the couple is currently enjoying a ritzy yacht trip around the Mediterranean. The company Capri Luxury Boats is to thanks for their sweet ride. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After a brief split, the two seem to be more in love than ever. Photo credit: BACKGRID