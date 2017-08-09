Bloated Kate Moss Ditches Bikini, Flashes Nipples On Luxury Yacht With Boy Toy

Iconic supermodel Kate Moss
was just pictured showing off her nipples in a steamy beach day with her boyfriend of two years, Count Nikolai von Bismarck
. As RadarOnline.com can report, the 43-year-old beauty let her strapless bikini top fall to the ground as she pranced around braless on the sandy Italian beaches.
Moss showed some major nip-slip while coming out of the water ad onto the luxury yacht with her beau. Her barely-there black bikini refused to stay on as the aging model jumped on board after splashing around in the ocean.
Her once fit body and butt looked saggy in the tiny bikini. Moss' back tattoo was also visible in the shocking wet and wild photos.
While in Italy, the always-sexy runway queen looked more bloated and frazzled than ever.
Not shy about her perky nipples, Moss enjoyed her freedom while aboard the glitzy yacht with her lover.
He too seemed relaxed as he walked around the yacht with his cougar girlfriend.
As Radar can report, the couple is currently enjoying a ritzy yacht trip around the Mediterranean. The company Capri Luxury Boats is to thanks for their sweet ride.
After a brief split, the two seem to be more in love than ever.
They even hared some sweet PDA while sailing across the sea! What do you think of Moss' romantic getaway and new body? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.