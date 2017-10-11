Royal Belly! Princess Kate Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In A Light Blue Dress

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her third child and revealed her tiny baby bump. The Duchess of Cambridge took a break from public duties while suffering from severe morning sickness but made her debut in a light blue dress that showed off her royal belly. Click through the gallery to see her growing baby bump. Photo credit: MEGA

Pregnant Middleton, 33, wore a $1000 Temperely London dress to an event at Buckingham Palace on October 10, 2017. Photo credit: MEGA

She showed off her tiny baby bump in the form fitting frock. Photo credit: MEGA

Prince William’s wife’s light blue dress could have been a hint that she was adding another prince to the family. Photo credit: MEGA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Middleton smiled brightly at the event with her husband. Photo credit: MEGA

“The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight,” a Palace aide said about her appearance at the event. Photo credit: MEGA

Stephen Fry, the president of the charity Mind said about Middleton, according to the MailOnline.com. I do understand she's been having this problem more severely than many pregnant mothers and so we're very grateful [she's here],”, the president of the charity Mind said about Middleton, according to the MailOnline.com. Photo credit: BACKGRID