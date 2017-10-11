Royal Belly! Princess Kate Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In A Light Blue Dress thumbnail

PHOTOS

Royal Belly! Princess Kate Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In A Light Blue Dress

Plus, is Middleton expecting another boy?

By
Posted on
Royal Belly! Princess Kate Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In A Light Blue Dress thumbnail
View gallery 8
MEGA
Royal Belly! Princess Kate Shows Off GROWING Baby Bump In A Light Blue Dress
1 of 8
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her third child and revealed her tiny baby bump. The Duchess of Cambridge took a break from public duties while suffering from severe morning sickness but made her debut in a light blue dress that showed off her royal belly. Click through the gallery to see her growing baby bump.

Photo credit: MEGA

Pregnant Middleton, 33, wore a $1000 Temperely London dress to an event at Buckingham Palace on October 10, 2017.

Photo credit: MEGA

She showed off her tiny baby bump in the form fitting frock.

Photo credit: MEGA

Prince William’s wife’s light blue dress could have been a hint that she was adding another prince to the family.

Photo credit: MEGA

Already the proud parent of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Middleton smiled brightly at the event with her husband.

Photo credit: MEGA

“The Duchess' condition is improving but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight,” a Palace aide said about her appearance at the event.

Photo credit: MEGA

I do understand she's been having this problem more severely than many pregnant mothers and so we're very grateful [she's here],” Stephen Fry, the president of the charity Mind said about Middleton, according to the MailOnline.com.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Kate is having a boy or girl? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments