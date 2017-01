1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Jon Gosselin didn't spend New Year's Eve alone — he had four of his kids with him while he partied! Keep clicking through to get all the details about his on-going bitter battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/https://www.instagram.com/p/BOtZnVjjJ0D/ The dad-of-eight, whom he shares with Kate, was caught taking a selfie with some of his children during a New Year's party.

Getty Images Getty Images After the two split in 2009 over cheating rumors, Kate has continued to make Jon's life a living hell with her custody rules, which include only allowing him to see four of his kids at a time.

Getty Images Getty Images Collin As RadarOnline.com reported, their 12-year-old son has been placed in a controversial treatment facility in Philadelphia for his special needs while the rest of his siblings and mom continue filming for Kate Plus 8.

Getty Images Getty Images Sources told Radar that the boy suffered from "anger issues" that came from his parents' nasty divorce . "He is resentful and blames his mother for everything," the insider said.

Getty Images Getty Images Kate sat down with Good Morning America in November, where she admitted she'd been investigated by child services "many times" because she's "in the public eye."