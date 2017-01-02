1 of 7
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jon Gosselin didn't spend New Year's Eve alone — he had four of his kids with him while he partied! Keep clicking through to get all the details about his on-going bitter battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.
Getty Images
Getty Images
After the two split in 2009 over cheating rumors, Kate has continued to make Jon's life a living hell with her custody rules, which include only allowing him to see four of his kids at a time.
Getty Images
Getty Images
As RadarOnline.com reported, their 12-year-old son Collin has been placed in a controversial treatment facility in Philadelphia for his special needs while the rest of his siblings and mom continue filming for Kate Plus 8.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Sources told Radar that the boy suffered from "anger issues" that came from his parents' nasty divorce. "He is resentful and blames his mother for everything," the insider said.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kate sat down with Good Morning America in November, where she admitted she'd been investigated by child services "many times" because she's "in the public eye."
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jon has been kept in the dark about his son's treatment facility whereabouts, and even told Entertainment Tonight that it's been over a year since he's seen Collin. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: