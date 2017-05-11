1 of 8
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Radar told you so! Kate Hudson finally debuted her new boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, this week at the premiere of mom Goldie Hawn's new movie Snatched. See the photos on RadarOnline.com.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
And on Wednesday evening, Kate Hudson confirmed she has a new man in her life as she brought musician Danny Fujikawa as her red carpet date for the premiere of her mom's new movie.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
A source recently told Radar that Kate is so smitten with new boyfriend Fujikawa — who’s sober — that she’s scaling way back on her partying.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"Kate loves going out, so this is a big change for her, but she’s looking at it as a healthy opportunity," said the source.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"She wants to focus her attention on the relationship."
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
Though she isn’t cutting out booze forever, the source says that Kate is enjoying getting to know the musician away from the Hollywood party scene.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"Being on the same page makes her feel really connected with him," said the source.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
"She doesn’t want to mess this up!" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: