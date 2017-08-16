Sex, Money & Fakery: The Kardashians Share 10 Years Of Secrets In Shock Interview

Regarding her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries
, 32, in 2011, Kim says that while it earned the network its highest ratings to, there were “real feelings” involved in the chaos. “There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, ‘You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this,’” said Kim. “The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?"’ I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,’ but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.” Now happy with husband Kanye West
, 40, and their two children, Kim says that while he chooses to stay out of the show, he is supportive and often makes appearances when he wants to. Their wedding was the example she gave.