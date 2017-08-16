Sex, Money & Fakery: The Kardashians Share 10 Years Of Secrets In Shock Interview thumbnail

Koming Klean

Sex, Money & Fakery: The Kardashians Share 10 Years Of Secrets In Shock Interview

'You either think I'm hilarious or you think I'm a b***h.'

By
Posted on
Sex, Money & Fakery: The Kardashians Share 10 Years Of Secrets In Shock Interview thumbnail
View gallery 10
BACKGRID
Sex, Money & Fakery: The Kardashians Share 10 Years Of Secrets In Shock Interview
1 of 10
After coming to the light in 2010, after Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J, Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a reality TV staple, and to the family, a way of life. The first episode, which started with an “I hate you all” from Kim herself, opened the door to a decade of reality fame for Kris Jenner and her five gorgeous daughters. As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the explosive tell-all just published by The Hollywood Reporter exposed the family’s deepest and darkest secrets from the beginning of their show to now, nearly a decade later.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The interview starts of with momager Kris, 61, who bashes her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for suggesting in his memoir (Secrets of My Life) that KUWTK was his idea. "The house is awash in puberty and adolescence and young adulthood and two parents with very different styles. It seems to me something is there for television… Kris says she is the one who came up with the idea," she wrote. Kris responded to the statement, saying: "It's so absurd. I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Speaking of the hit show’s beginnings, executive producer Ryan Seacrest, 42, said E! Initially passed on the idea, but once he convinced them it was “a special show” they picked it up, and the rest is history. He then stated that Kris was really the mastermind behind it all, and that from the beginning she was focused on making sure her and her children’s roles were about “honesty and vulnerability,” not just “glitz and glamour.” Added Kris: “I sat everyone down and said, ‘If we're going to do this, we have to be all in. We have to really be who we are.’” No one imagined it would catapult into the massive empire that it is today, yet everyone was on board, except Kourtney. “I remember in season one being like, ‘I have to go the bathroom,’ and I'd cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic'd. I never want to cry in front of cameras,” she said.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kris then recalls the time when (in the first episode) a 9-year-old Kylie Jenner, 20, jumped on a stripper pole Kim had installed in her mom’s room ad started dancing. “Some people were up in arms,” said Seacrest. “Some people thought it was funny.” Kris continued saying, “When I look back on that, I belly laugh. I have a very dry sense of humor. You either think I'm hilarious or you think I'm a b***h.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Speaking of the time Khloé Kardashian married NBA star Lamar Odom, 37, in 2009, and debuted their spinoff, she said: “I never wanted to do Khloe & Lamar, my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.” As Radar previously reported, Odom was hospitalized six years later after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. He had long been known for his alcohol and drug problems. Following that and an alleged infidelity scandal, he and Khloé, 33, divorced in 2016. She is now happy and in love with basketball superstar Tristan Thompson, 26.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Another spinoff kicked off that year, as Kourtney and Kim were filmed working at their Florida Dash store during Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. As readers know, many similar spinoffs came after, most recently Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Regarding her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries, 32, in 2011, Kim says that while it earned the network its highest ratings to, there were “real feelings” involved in the chaos. “There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, ‘You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this,’” said Kim. “The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?"’ I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,’ but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.” Now happy with husband Kanye West, 40, and their two children, Kim says that while he chooses to stay out of the show, he is supportive and often makes appearances when he wants to. Their wedding was the example she gave.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Talking about the hardest episode she ever had to film, Kourtney says her breakup with baby-daddy Scott Disick, 34, gave her “a lot of anxiety.” She finally said: “let's just get this over with. I sat down and started crying. You go through something, and then you move past it. Then you do your interview, and get all riled up again. And then you see the episode, and start seeing all these comments.” As Radar has reported, Kourtney, 38, is now dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. Booze-loving Scott has been spotted with a myriad of gorgeous women all around the world, but claims there is no special woman just yet.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim followed up saying that for her, the most difficult episode to film was stepdad Caitlyn's transition. “Just seeing my mom and Khloe having such a hard time,” she said. “We never really edited content before, but we did edit a bit of Khloe's reaction just because she was so upset.” Kylie added, saying: “At the time, I didn't think, ‘Oh, this is going to make pop culture history.’ I had different things on my mind, because this was my reality, and this is my dad.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

For Kris, the most painful episode was Kim’s robbery. “Every time I tried to watch the episode when Kim shares her experience getting robbed in Paris, I couldn't even get through it to give my notes,” she said. “I was crying so hard. I would watch it and then cry, cry, cry and then start over. It was very difficult for me to watch my daughter in that kind of pain.” What do you think of the Kardashians’ latest explosive tell-all? Sound off in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments