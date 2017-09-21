Kardashian Nightmare: Dash Worker Held At Gunpoint — See Shocking Crime Scene Photos!

An unidentified caucasian female reportedly entered the Melrose Ave shop at 11:19 AM. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

According to reports, the woman began throwing merchandise off the counter and proceeded to point a revolver gun at the cashier before bolting out the front door. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

While no injuries have been reported at this time, the clerk quickly called 911 and police arrived at the scene just minutes later. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The alleged suspect allegedly started ranting about Cuba, yelling, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Police sources say it was not an attempted robbery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rather, the woman was assumed to be “mentally disturbed,” according to The Blast Photo credit: BACKGRID

No shots were fired. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Los Angeles County Sheriff department are said to be currently investigating the incident. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Cops are reportedly trying to track down the woman using surveillance footage pulled from the store. Photo credit: BACKGRID