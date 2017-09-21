Kardashian Nightmare: Dash Worker Held At Gunpoint — See Shocking Crime Scene Photos! thumbnail

Kardashian Nightmare: Dash Worker Held At Gunpoint — See Shocking Crime Scene Photos!

The suspect is still on the loose.

A crazed woman walked into the Kardashian family's famous West Hollywood DASH boutique on Thursday and held an employee at gunpoint. RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos of the horrific crime scene. Click through fore more.
An unidentified caucasian female reportedly entered the Melrose Ave shop at 11:19 AM.

According to reports, the woman began throwing merchandise off the counter and proceeded to point a revolver gun at the cashier before bolting out the front door.

While no injuries have been reported at this time, the clerk quickly called 911 and police arrived at the scene just minutes later.

The alleged suspect allegedly started ranting about Cuba, yelling, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.”

Police sources say it was not an attempted robbery.

Rather, the woman was assumed to be “mentally disturbed,” according to The Blast.

No shots were fired.

Los Angeles County Sheriff department are said to be currently investigating the incident.

Cops are reportedly trying to track down the woman using surveillance footage pulled from the store.

This isn't the first time police have been called to the famous family's store. On June 6, 2016 — an arsonist threw a burning rag through the window of the store, and in March 2017, the DASH storefront was vandalized with red spray paint. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

