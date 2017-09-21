Kardashian Nightmare: Dash Worker Held At Gunpoint — See Shocking Crime Scene Photos!

An unidentified caucasian female reportedly entered the Melrose Ave shop at 11:19 AM.
According to reports, the woman began throwing merchandise off the counter and proceeded to point a revolver gun at the cashier before bolting out the front door.
While no injuries have been reported at this time, the clerk quickly called 911 and police arrived at the scene just minutes later.
The alleged suspect allegedly started ranting about Cuba, yelling, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.”
Police sources say it was not an attempted robbery.
Rather, the woman was assumed to be “mentally disturbed,” according to The Blast
Los Angeles County Sheriff department are said to be currently investigating the incident.
Cops are reportedly trying to track down the woman using surveillance footage pulled from the store.
This isn't the first time police have been called to the famous family's store. On June 6, 2016 — an arsonist threw a burning rag through the window of the store, and in March 2017, the DASH storefront was vandalized with red spray paint.