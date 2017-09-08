Kardashian Sisters Ditch Scott Disick To Glam Up For NYFW – Days After His Breakdown! thumbnail

Sorry ‘Lord’

Kardashian Sisters Ditch Scott Disick To Glam Up For NYFW – Days After His Breakdown!

The stars stunned in skimpy dresses following the party-boy’s hospitalization.

Getty Images/BACKGRID
The Kardashian sisters were spotted out and about in New York City following Scott Disick’s terrifying mental breakdown! After Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy was hospitalized and held under involuntary psychiatric hold in late August, Kendall, Kim and Kris Jenner were pictured looking glamorous during Fashion Week. Click through to see the photos!

Supermodel Kendall, 21, stunned in a gold mini dress at the Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot Book Launch Party.

Momager Kris, 61, looked elegant in an all-black ensemble and oversized fur coat, while Kim showed off some skin in a ripped black dress and heels.

Earlier this week, Kim, 36, was seen dining with Scott, 34, and pal Jonathan Cheban, 43, at Milo’s restaurant in the city.

As a source claimed, the cameras kept on rolling, as “always,” despite Scott’s shocking health crisis. “Kris is absolutely going to use this for next season,” added the insider.

“Kris pretty much owns him,” continued the source, noting that the father-of-three would never be able to continue being “such a baller” if it weren’t for the Kardashians’ money.

Scott’s crisis comes after months of the star keeping up with his hard-partying lifestyle. It seems his string of boozy benders has finally caught up to him, but he doesn’t seem to care!

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” a pal told Radar. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live!”

Isn’t the Kardashian family worried about troubled Scott? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

