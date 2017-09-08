Kardashian Sisters Ditch Scott Disick To Glam Up For NYFW – Days After His Breakdown!

Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID
Supermodel Kendall, 21, stunned in a gold mini dress at the Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot Book Launch Party.
Momager Kris, 61, looked elegant in an all-black ensemble and oversized fur coat, while Kim showed off some skin in a ripped black dress and heels.
As a source claimed, the cameras kept on rolling, as “always,” despite Scott’s shocking health crisis. “Kris is absolutely going to use this for next season,” added the insider.
“Kris pretty much owns him,” continued the source, noting that the father-of-three would never be able to continue being “such a baller” if it weren’t for the Kardashians’ money.
Scott’s crisis comes after months of the star keeping up with his hard-partying lifestyle. It seems his string of boozy benders has finally caught up to him, but he doesn’t seem to care!
Isn’t the Kardashian family worried about troubled Scott? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
