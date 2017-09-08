Kardashian Sisters Ditch Scott Disick To Glam Up For NYFW – Days After His Breakdown!

Supermodel Kendall, 21, stunned in a gold mini dress at the Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot Book Launch Party. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Momager Kris, 61, looked elegant in an all-black ensemble and oversized fur coat, while Kim showed off some skin in a ripped black dress and heels. Photo credit: Getty Images

As a source claimed, the cameras kept on rolling, as “always,” despite Scott’s shocking health crisis. “Kris is absolutely going to use this for next season,” added the insider. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Kris pretty much owns him,” continued the source, noting that the father-of-three would never be able to continue being “such a baller” if it weren’t for the Kardashians’ money. Photo credit: Getty Images

Scott’s crisis comes after months of the star keeping up with his hard-partying lifestyle. It seems his string of boozy benders has finally caught up to him, but he doesn’t seem to care! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” a pal told Radar. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live !” Photo credit: Getty Images