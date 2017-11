2 of 6

Khloe Kardashian claimed she made a slew of tasty treats for her family on Thanksgiving in 2015. But her fakery was foiled after the REAL baker was revealed. "I am sooooo proud of myself lol can I say that??? I filmed on a tripod, in my kitchen a lot of me baking and prepping for today so I will have that up on my app soon!!! I love testing myself and seeing what I can accomplish and actually make successfully! Now let's pray it tastes as great as they look! This monkey bread is going to be so f**king bomb," she wrote on Instagram.

