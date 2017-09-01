Kardashian In Crisis! Inside Kim’s Secret Plastic Surgery Plan To Cure Her Cankles thumbnail

Exclusive

Kardashian In Crisis! Inside Kim’s Secret Plastic Surgery Plan To Cure Her Cankles

Swollen star experiencing beginning of the dreadful 'hammer toe,' says source.

By
Posted on
Kardashian In Crisis! Inside Kim’s Secret Plastic Surgery Plan To Cure Her Cankles thumbnail
View gallery 6
Getty/Instagram/@KimKardashian
Kardashian In Crisis! Inside Kim’s Secret Plastic Surgery Plan To Cure Her Cankles
1 of 6
Cankle-clad Kim Kardashian is gearing up to undergo a secret plastic surgery procedure in order to cure her swollen feet, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. Pals close to the reality star say her torn-up trotters have been so tortured over the years that Kardashian, 36, is starting to experience the beginning of a dreaded medical condition. Click through for more!

Photo credit: Getty/Instagram/@KimKardashian

Along with her plethora of cosmetic surgeries, the mother-of-two is preparing to go under the knife again in an effort to save her failing feet.

Photo credit: Getty/BACKGRID

Rather than her regular beauty procedures, this time Kanye West's wife is paying a visit to the plastic surgeon for "a painful medical reason," spills the snitch!

Photo credit: Getty/BACKGRID

“She’s tortured her feet for years in stilettos and she is experiencing the beginning of ‘hammer toe’,” reveals the informant.

Photo credit: Getty/BACKGRID

“She’s looking to book in to get it fixed before it becomes obvious," the source says of Kim, who has spent decades squeezing her poor piggies into ill-fitting footwear.

Photo credit: Getty/BACKGRID

To Kimmy's dismay, however, the recovery time can take almost a year. "She wanted to be back in heels within a week!" notes the insider. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty/BACKGRID

Comments