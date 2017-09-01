Kardashian In Crisis! Inside Kim’s Secret Plastic Surgery Plan To Cure Her Cankles

Cankle-clad Kim Kardashian
is gearing up to undergo a secret plastic surgery procedure
in order to cure her swollen feet
, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. Pals close to the reality star say her torn-up trotters have been so tortured over the years that Kardashian, 36, is starting to experience the beginning of a dreaded medical condition. Click through for more!
Along with her plethora of cosmetic surgeries, the mother-of-two is preparing to go under the knife again in an effort to save her failing feet.
Rather than her regular beauty procedures, this time Kanye West's wife is paying a visit to the plastic surgeon for "a painful medical reason," spills the snitch!
“She’s tortured her feet for years in stilettos and she is experiencing the beginning of ‘hammer toe’,” reveals the informant.
“She’s looking to book in to get it fixed before it becomes obvious," the source says of Kim, who has spent decades squeezing her poor piggies into ill-fitting footwear.
"She wanted to be back in heels within a week!" notes the insider.
