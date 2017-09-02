CALL OUT! Kanye West T-Shirt Blasts Taylor Swift – See The Photos Kanye West takes a dig at his pop singer nemesis. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Sep 2, 2017 @ 16:20PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8MEGA Kanye West T-Shirt Blasts Taylor Swift – See The Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Kanye West wore a t-shirt slamming his enemy Taylor Swift. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.Photo credit: MEGA2 of 8Rap star Kanye West, 40, visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu this weekend and took a dig at his enemy Taylor Swift, 27.Photo credit: MEGA3 of 8He wore a t-shirt that read: She is beyond Good and Evil – which was in direct reference to the pop star.Photo credit: MEGA4 of 8The pair have been embroiled in an on going battle which has gotten worse in recent times.Photo credit: MEGA 5 of 8Swift angered West and his wife Kim Kardashian after her new video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' contained several direct digs at the high profile couple.Photo credit: MEGA6 of 8And now Kanye has come fighting back with his t-shirt that he knew would get photographed around the world after Swift's revenge song.Photo credit: MEGA 7 of 8Kanye appeared relaxed as he was photographed out with his friends although there was no sign of his famous wife.Photo credit: MEGA8 of 8The rapper is trying to get his career back on track after leaving Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service recently amid a dispute claiming Beyonce's husband owes him millions of dollars in royalties. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: MEGA Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Kanye West wore a t-shirt slamming his enemy Taylor Swift. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.Photo credit: MEGARap star Kanye West, 40, visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu this weekend and took a dig at his enemy Taylor Swift, 27.Photo credit: MEGAHe wore a t-shirt that read: She is beyond Good and Evil – which was in direct reference to the pop star.Photo credit: MEGAThe pair have been embroiled in an on going battle which has gotten worse in recent times.Photo credit: MEGASwift angered West and his wife Kim Kardashian after her new video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' contained several direct digs at the high profile couple.Photo credit: MEGAAnd now Kanye has come fighting back with his t-shirt that he knew would get photographed around the world after Swift's revenge song.Photo credit: MEGAKanye appeared relaxed as he was photographed out with his friends although there was no sign of his famous wife.Photo credit: MEGAThe rapper is trying to get his career back on track after leaving Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service recently amid a dispute claiming Beyonce's husband owes him millions of dollars in royalties. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: MEGA Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Kanye West Taylor Swift Comments