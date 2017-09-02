Kanye West T-Shirt Blasts Taylor Swift – See The Photos thumbnail

Kanye West T-Shirt Blasts Taylor Swift – See The Photos

Kanye West takes a dig at his pop singer nemesis.

Kanye West wore a t-shirt slamming his enemy Taylor Swift. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Rap star Kanye West, 40, visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu this weekend and took a dig at his enemy Taylor Swift, 27.

He wore a t-shirt that read: She is beyond Good and Evil – which was in direct reference to the pop star.

The pair have been embroiled in an on going battle which has gotten worse in recent times.

Swift angered West and his wife Kim Kardashian after her new video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' contained several direct digs at the high profile couple.

And now Kanye has come fighting back with his t-shirt that he knew would get photographed around the world after Swift's revenge song.

Kanye appeared relaxed as he was photographed out with his friends although there was no sign of his famous wife.

The rapper is trying to get his career back on track after leaving Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service recently amid a dispute claiming Beyonce's husband owes him millions of dollars in royalties. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

