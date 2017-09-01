Sofia Richie Spotted On Dinner Date With Kanye – Just Days After Romancing Younes!
Sofia Richie and Kanye Westwere just spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together this Thursday night, just days after the 19-year-old was caught canoodling with Younes Bendjimaover lunch! Click through RadarOline.com’s gallery for the latest gossip.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
An eyewitness caught Kim Kardashian’s hubby stepping out of Matsuhisa at the same time as Sofia headed to her car. The two went their separate ways after grabbing a bite at the ritzy eatery.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar exclusively revealed, Kanye is reportedly working on a new track to fire back at Taylor Swift, 27, for her latest single. Could Sofia be collaborating with him on a new project or is she just trying to steal another Kardashian man?
Photo credit: BACKGRID
It’s no secret that Kim, 36, and Kanye, 40, have been going through a hard time at home.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“The truth is that they’ve lost that spark and never recovered it. Kim’s telling people she doesn’t have the time or energy to keep the spark alive in the bedroom anymore with two young kids and another on the way,” spilled a source. “She’s basically settled for a sexless marriage, while Kanye mopes around hoping for a miracle.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Ever since the reality star’s robbery and Kanye’s mental breakdown, nothing has been the same. The rapper has even been accused of using drugs and alcohol before his tragic hospitalization.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Sofia has stayed out of the spotlight since her appearance with Younes. While no one in the family has spoken of the incident, Kourtney has been spotted out and about with the model boy toy as if nothing had happened.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think this unlikely reunion between Kanye and Sofia means? Let us know in the comments below.
