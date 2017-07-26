Shocking Photos

Does Kim Know? Kanye West Caught Leaving Studio With Nearly Naked Model!

The couple has been on the verge of divorce, an insider says.

By
Posted on
View gallery 9
Does Kim Know? Kanye West Caught Leaving Studio With Nearly Naked Model!
1 of 9
Kanye West was spotted looking gloomy as ever as he and a pantless model left his California studio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Heartless singer was pictured looking downcast after ex girlfriend Amber Rose accused him of bullying and claimed she thought about suicide after their tragic breakup.
Tattooed beauty Amina Blue, 24, was seen leaving West's studio wearing a sweatshirt with flip flops and no pants.
The 40-year-old rapper chatted with pals outside his office before heading to his car.
West – who's recently been accused of having had a transgender hookup before his relationship with KUWTK star Kim Kardashianseemed sad as he walked off for the day.
According to a source, the singer's famous wife recently accused him of "killing her career,"  and is reportedly threatening to file for divorce.
The pair, who's reportedly expecting more children to add to their 4-person family has been married since 2014.
So why is influencer Blue – who walked the runway in the star's Yeezy fashion show – leaving the famous artist's studio half-naked?
Let us know what you think of West's odd behavior in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments