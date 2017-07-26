Does Kim Know? Kanye West Caught Leaving Studio With Nearly Naked Model!

Kanye West
was spotted looking gloomy as ever as he and a pantless model left his California studio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Heartless singer was pictured looking downcast after ex girlfriend Amber Rose
accused him of bullying and claimed she thought about suicide after their tragic breakup.
Tattooed beauty Amina Blue, 24, was seen leaving West's studio wearing a sweatshirt with flip flops and no pants.
The 40-year-old rapper chatted with pals outside his office before heading to his car.
So why is influencer Blue – who walked the runway in the star's Yeezy fashion show – leaving the famous artist's studio half-naked?
