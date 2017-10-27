It Ain’t Easy For Yeezy! Inside Kanye’s Desperate Plan To Lose His Growing Gut

Kanye West is going through hell with chronic “eating issues” – and begging one of Hollywood’s top trainers to turn his life around, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Harley Pasternak, fitness guru to the stars. As Radar previously reported, Yeezy has gained more than 30lbs this year. So he’s put his flab back in the hands of his one-time trainer, fitness guru to the stars.

Pasternak, 43, has helped famous faces including Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., Penélope Cruz and the rest of the Kardashian clan shed some excess pounds. And even though he is mostly known for his intense fitness routines, Pasternak is also a diet expert, which West, 40, is especially looking for.

“He’s being asked to overhaul what Kanye eats and drinks as opposed to how much or how hard he works out,” the insider added. “Kanye just needs a new routine that he can stick to, not one of these extreme workouts that give him a chiseled beach body.”

West’s food issues go back years. His first ever TV appearance as a rapper was singing the song he wrote and produced, "The Food" on Chappelle's Show in 2003 with his longtime friend Common.

Kim Kardashian…especially in the bedroom, where the rapper is reportedly so disgusted with his figure, And the weight has really started to come between Kanye and wife…especially in the bedroom, where the rapper is reportedly so disgusted with his figure, he’s turning down sex

“Kim isn’t saying how long it’s been, but you can tell from her expression it’s been months since they did the wild thing,” a source confided to Radar.

The challenge now is Kanye doesn’t like to cook himself , so a meal delivery option is out the window until Kanye turns culinary.