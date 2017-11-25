Bargain Hunter! Kanye West Goes ‘Black Friday’ Shopping In Beverly Hills – See The Photos

Kanye West went out shopping on 'Black Friday' in swanky Beverly Hills. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.
West, 40, looked in good spirits has he made his way through Beverly Hills with his assistant.
The rapper is looking much healthier than he was a year ago when he was taken to hospital following a mental breakdown.
West naturally wore his own brand going shopping in Yeezys paired with baggy dark gray sweatpants and a light gray hoodie.
West has been much more low profile in 2017 as he has tried to regain his health after his stay
at UCLA Medical Center last year.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.