Bargain Hunter! Kanye West Goes ‘Black Friday’ Shopping In Beverly Hills – See The Photos

Rapper is seen splashing his cash on biggest shopping day of the year.

Kanye West went out shopping on 'Black Friday' in swanky Beverly Hills. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.

West, 40, looked in good spirits has he made his way through Beverly Hills with his assistant.

The rapper is looking much healthier than he was a year ago when he was taken to hospital following a mental breakdown.

He was photographed chatting away on his cell phone as he walked into the Maxfield mall that houses a select number of designer boutiques selling luxury watches, clothing, furniture and decor.

West naturally wore his own brand going shopping in Yeezys paired with baggy dark gray sweatpants and a light gray hoodie.

It's not known how or where Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West celebrated Thanksgiving this year although he was spotted out on his own.

The high profile couple is expecting their third child via a surrogate very soon.

West has been much more low profile in 2017 as he has tried to regain his health after his stay at UCLA Medical Center last year. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

