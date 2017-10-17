Weight Woes! Kim & Kanye Sex Life Suffering: Rapper ‘Hates The Way He looks’ thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Weight Woes! Kim & Kanye Sex Life Suffering: Rapper ‘Hates The Way He looks’

West's growing belly is taking a toll on his love life with wife Kardashian

Kanye West's is packing on the pounds, and his sex life with wife Kim Kardashian is suffering as a result, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“Kanye’s put on 30lbs this year,” an insider reveals to Radar. “He hates the way he looks. So much that he doesn’t want to have sex.”

“Kim isn’t saying how long it’s been but you can tell from her expression it’s been months since they did the wild thing.”

The insider says Kanye, 40, is still depressed over his wife’s recent fat-shaming, and has been eating more himself to compensate.

“When Kim got slammed for having a fatty butt, she exercised hard and worked it off,” the source continued. “Kanye’s so sensitive, he just withdraws.”

Yeezy’s reluctance to address his flabby body is taking its toll on his marriage, claims the source.

“Kim does find it embarrassing and kind of insulting that she bust's her a** getting into shape while he’s this slob,” the insider revealed.

Weight and appearance seem to be very important to Kanye, who has never been shy letting his 36-year-old wife know when she could lose a few pounds.

“Just when Kim though she reached her desired weight, Kanye stepped in and told her she could lose another 10 pounds,” a source said.

“Kanye is just way too harsh on Kim,” the source continued. “She lets him really get to her.”

Do you think Kanye is looking a little too chunky? Let us know in the comments section.

