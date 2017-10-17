Weight Woes! Kim & Kanye Sex Life Suffering: Rapper ‘Hates The Way He looks’

“Kanye’s put on 30lbs this year,” an insider reveals to Radar. “He hates the way he looks. So much that he doesn’t want to have sex.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kim isn’t saying how long it’s been but you can tell from her expression it’s been months since they did the wild thing.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The insider says Kanye, 40, is still depressed over his wife’s recent fat-shaming , and has been eating more himself to compensate. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Yeezy’s reluctance to address his flabby body is taking its toll on his marriage, claims the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Weight and appearance seem to be very important to Kanye, who has never been shy letting his 36-year-old wife know when she could lose a few pounds Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Just when Kim though she reached her desired weight, Kanye stepped in and told her she could lose another 10 pounds ,” a source said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kanye is just way too harsh on Kim,” the source continued. “She lets him really get to her.” Photo credit: BACKGRID