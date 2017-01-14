1 of 9

Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as a baby 18 years ago, has been found living with her abductor.

The girl, now 18, was found in South Carolina under an assumed name, Alexis Manigo, with Gloria Williams, 51, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping her.

But incredibly, Mobley defended Williams, the only mother she has ever known, on Facebook.

"My mother raised me with everything I needed…she is no felon," Mobley said.

In July 1998, Mobley was stolen from her mother Shanara Mobley from the University Medical Center in Jacksonsville, Florida.

According to Walterboro Live, Williams had suffered a miscarriage before allegedly abducting Mobley while dressed as a nurse. CNN reports that a neighbor in Walterboro, South Carolina, described Mobley as a typical 18-year-old who resided all these years with the woman she long believed to be her mother. They enjoyed getting their nails done together.

Williams, who apparently was a social worker, allegedly used fraudulent documents to establish a new identity for Mobley.

Mobley shouted "Mother!" and wept as Williams was in custody. However, The Jacksonville sheriff said that Mobley "had an inclination beginning a couple of months ago" that she may have been kidnapped.