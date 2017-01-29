And on Saturday, Kaley Cuoco stepped out for Entertainment Weekly's Celebration of SAG Award Nominees party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles — but experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in the process! See the photos.
Kaley Cuoco was all smiles as she made her way to the party.
But the 31-year-old wasn't prepared to have herself totally exposed!
Cuoco kept a hand over her super short dress, but it wouldn't do much good in the end.
Luckily, she recovered pretty quickly, covering her lap.
The actress even gave a cheeky wave to cameras, perhaps aware of her wardrobe mishap.
What do you think of Kaley's wardrobe malfunction? Sound off in the comments below!
