And on Saturday, Kaley Cuoco stepped out for Entertainment Weekly's Celebration of SAG Award Nominees party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles — but experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in the process! See the photos.

Kaley Cuoco was all smiles as she made her way to the party.

But the 31-year-old wasn't prepared to have herself totally exposed!

Cuoco kept a hand over her super short dress, but it wouldn't do much good in the end.

Luckily, she recovered pretty quickly, covering her lap.

The actress even gave a cheeky wave to cameras, perhaps aware of her wardrobe mishap.