Kailyn Lowry Looks Unrecognizable After Undergoing Cosmetic Procedure
From a butt lift to Botox, Kailyn Lowry has undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures over the years – and she isn't finished improving her appearance! The Teen Mom 2 star is telling all on the work she's had done.
2 of 8
Lowry, 25, received veneers while in Los Angeles. "I am going to the dentist to get my veneers done," Lowry said. "They are super thin. No prep, no drill, no pain."
But when Lowry posted a photo following the procedure, fans were convinced she got more work done! "People think I got cheek fillers, a nose job, a tummy tuck and my teeth done," Lowry said on Snapchat. "Definitely only got my teeth done. I didn't do anything else to my face."
Then in June 2016, she showed off her swollen lips after receiving fillers at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. "Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction," she wrote on Twitter. "You should have seen them without lipstick."
Then in June 2016, she showed off her swollen lips after receiving fillers at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. "Tried to get lip fillers and had a reaction," she wrote on Twitter. "You should have seen them without lipstick."
What do you think of Lowry's new appearance? Tell us in the comments!