Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Pics Of Lowry’s Newborn Son

Kailyn Lowry's newborn son is only days old – but he's already a natural in front of the camera! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive first photos of the Teen Mom 2 star's third child.

Meet Baby Lo! Lowry, 25, showed off her baby boy exclusively to Radar at her Dover, Delaware home on August 7.

The new addition, who Lowry has yet to name, was wrapped up in a blue and white striped blanket as his mom held him.

He’ll also be the most stylish baby around, as Lowry showed off his adorable new shoes!

Although Lowry is mother to sons Isaac, 7 with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she was happy to welcome yet another boy.

“I wasn’t disappointed at all,” she said. “Boys are all I know so I think it worked out for the better.”

She continued, “I always said I couldn’t picture myself with anything other than boys so I think it worked out.”

Lowry’s sons had yet to meet their baby brother when he arrived home.

“Now that we’re home and adjusted I think they’ll come meet him shortly,” she said. “They’re super excited. Javi keeps texting that Lincoln is excited so I’m excited for them to meet him .”

Lowry, 25, debuted her son only hours after leaving Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. The baby weighed 7lbs and 15oz at the time.

Lopez was at the hospital despite their rocky relationship during her pregnancy. A source previously told Radar that she would let him know when she goes into labor even though they were on the outs.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Lopez remained with Lowry and their son hours after arriving home from the hospital.