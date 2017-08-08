Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

Kailyn Lowry wasn’t alone with her newborn child when she left the hospital on August 7, as her estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez was there for her and their son. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of the Teen Mom 2 star leaving Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, Delaware with Lopez. wasn’t alone with her newborn child when she left the hospital on August 7, as her estranged baby daddywas there for her and their son. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of the Teen Mom 2 star leaving Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, Delaware with Lopez.

Lowry kept comfortable in a long-sleeved shirt and leggings while leaving the hospital.

Lopez then helped Lowry into his car with their new addition.

This is the first time the new family has been photographed together.

But home wasn't their first stop, as they made a quick trip to Starbucks first!

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. The baby weighed 7lbs and 15oz.

Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lowry is also mom to, 7, with ex-boyfriend, and, 3, with ex-husband

Lopez's appearance at the hospital comes as a shock, as he hasn't been involved in Lowry's pregnancy.

"Kail became a relationship of convenience for him," a source close to Lowry told Radar of when they split. "He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn't work out so they went their separate ways."

"I think I'm most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help," the MTV star wrote on her personal blog in April. "I'm going to be a single parent from the beginning!"

"She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born," the insider said. "She never said Chris couldn't be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won't force it or chase him to do so."