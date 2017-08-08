Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris! thumbnail

Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star was on the outs with Lopez before their son’s arrival.

Kailyn Lowry wasn’t alone with her newborn child when she left the hospital on August 7, as her estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez was there for her and their son. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive photos of the Teen Mom 2 star leaving Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, Delaware with Lopez.

Baby joy! Lowry, 25, was all smiles as she left the hospital with her newborn son and her ex-boyfriend around 10:30 a.m.
Lowry kept comfortable in a long-sleeved shirt and leggings while leaving the hospital.
The MTV star was in mama bear mode, as she kept her third child covered in a blanket while a staff member wheeled her to Lopez’s car.
Lopez then helped Lowry into his car with their new addition.
This is the first time the new family has been photographed together.
But home wasn't their first stop, as they made a quick trip to Starbucks first!
So far it seems Lopez will be involved in his son's life, as he remained with Lowry when they arrived home.
As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. The baby weighed 7lbs and 15oz.
Lowry is also mom to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.
Lopez's appearance at the hospital comes as a shock, as he hasn't been involved in Lowry's pregnancy.
"Kail became a relationship of convenience for him," a source close to Lowry told Radar of when they split. "He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn't work out so they went their separate ways."
Lowry expressed her nervousness over being a single mother to three children when they were estranged.
"I think I'm most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help," the MTV star wrote on her personal blog in April. "I'm going to be a single parent from the beginning!"
Despite their split, Lowry planned to reach out to him when she went into labor.
"She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born," the insider said. "She never said Chris couldn't be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won't force it or chase him to do so."
