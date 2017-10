8 of 9

Although he would never get back together with Lowry, he admitted seeing her is still “hard.” “Kailyn, she’ll always have a soft spot in my heart,” he said. “When she tells me stories of what she’s struggling with and what she’s going through in her life, it hits home for me. I never want to see her struggle or go through stuff. I always want to help her out and ask if I can do anything. I wish things could be different, but they’re not.”

Photo credit: Getty Images